ATTLEBORO — Christmas is a time for traditions. Here, that includes the lights at LaSalette Shrine, wreaths on downtown lamp posts and a holiday meal served up by Dan and Linda McKearney.

This will be the sixth year the McKearneys have put on their annual community Christmas dinner. It’s set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at St. John the Evangelist Church welcome center.