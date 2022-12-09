ATTLEBORO — Christmas is a time for traditions. Here, that includes the lights at LaSalette Shrine, wreaths on downtown lamp posts and a holiday meal served up by Dan and Linda McKearney.
This will be the sixth year the McKearneys have put on their annual community Christmas dinner. It’s set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at St. John the Evangelist Church welcome center.
“There are a lot of seniors and veterans and especially homeless people out there that may not get a meal,” Dan McKearney said. “Hopefully they leave full and leave with a smile.”
The dinner is a continuation of a long tradition in the Attleboro area.
For many years, McKearney recalled, the Tedesco family put on a Christmas Day dinner at Attleboro High School for friends and neighbors in need, a tradition that was perpetuated by the high school’s principal, Bill Runey, now superintendent of Dighton-Rehoboth schools.
Two years ago, during the pandemic, the McKearneys project was take-out only. But last year it was back home at St. Vincent de Paul Church on Linden Street.
This year, with the combination of city Catholic parishes, the meal will move to St. John’s at the corner of North Main and Peck streets (officially at St. John’s Place).
“We never know” how many people will show up, Linda McKearney said.
Anywhere from 300 to 400 have attended in the past, served by the McKearneys and a team of volunteers. There are no reservations or tickets required. “Just show up,” Linda McKearney says.
The meal is also for fire and police personnel working that day.
“We have a boatload of hams and turkeys,” Linda McKearney said.
Stop and Shop provided turkey at a discount price, the couple said.
Many of the fixings — stuffing, cranberry sauce, instant mashed potatoes and canned corn — came from donations at a post-Thanksgiving food drive at St. Vincent de Paul. Monetary donations were welcome, too.
“People were generous this year,” Dan McKearney said.
DJ, hats, gloves
The McKearneys say putting on the meal costs them personally about $1,000.
There will be a few extras this year. DJ Nate Adams, known for spinning tunes at many city events, has agreed to play Christmas music for the diners. And the McKearneys have added a supply hats and pairs of gloves to pass out to people who would like them.
Earlier this year, the McKearneys’ annual efforts were recognized with a formal city council vote of appreciation.