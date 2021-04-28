NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town has a new clerk.
The town council unanimously confirmed Town Manager Michael Borg’s appointment of Patricia McNeilly to the position Monday during its hybrid meeting.
She replaces Kevin Poirier, who stepped down from the post at the end of his second three-year term earlier this month.
The town clerk’s office switched from an elected post to an appointed one with the town’s adoption of a new charter two years ago.
McNeilly has been serving as the acting clerk since Poirier left office. Borg noted she’s served in an acting capacity in the past.
McNeilly has worked in the clerk’s office for more than 30 years and Poirier recommended her for the post.
Borg said the position was advertised and interviews were held but McNeilly “was the best-qualified candidate.”
Poirier was first elected as clerk in 2015 and ran unopposed three years later. But he had a long and varied career in local and state government before that, serving for 23 years as a state representative before stepping down in 1999 to take the job of development director at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
He would have had to have sought reappointment had he wanted to continue in the town clerk’s post when his elected term ended, but Poirier, 80, said that played no part in his decision to step down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.