NORTH ATTLEBORO — In the next few weeks, the town will begin a year-long project that officials say will give a clearer picture of property values.
Local properties will be undergoing a “measure and list” program of data collection, approved by the town council, to update taxable real property. The process will be completed for fiscal year 2024.
“We will have updated data for the entire town and this will allow for accurate and up-to-date data to analyze and set values,” Cheryl Smith, assistant assessor, said Tuesday in an email.
The council authorized $300,000 in February for the project. It will betaken from the town’s free cash account.
This will be different from the regular inspections that are intended to determine fair market value of homes and businesses, Town Manager Michael Borg told councilors at the time. It is not to raise revenue, he said, as the amount the town can raise is fixed by law. But some assessments may rise while others could go down.
The measure hasn’t been done for 30 or 40 years, Borg said. adding that it will mean residents can have confidence that the assessed value of their homes is accurate.
Smith said the appraisers from the firm the town hired, Vision Government Solutions of Hudson, should be starting their work by the end of the month. Exact dates will be announced in advance.
Vision will visit all properties and will verify and update the following:
- Exterior measurements of the home/building including a new photo.
- Outbuildings and extra features on the property, such as sheds pools, detached garages.
- Interior information of the home or building, including the number of bedrooms, bathrooms flooring, heating, finished basement, extra kitchen, etc.
The information gathered will be entered into the town’s appraisal software and used as part of the process to assess properties.
All Vision employees will have photo ID’s and their vehicle information will be registered with the assessors’ office and the police.
“You don’t have to let them in,” Smith said. “They will ask at the door if possible or they will estimate to the best information available.”
“This will complete an entire 10 cyclical inspection plan in one year,” Smith said. Once that’s done, the town will do inspections in house, section by section.
Separately, the town reviews sales data annually to determine fair market value and also does a more in-depth re-evaluation every five years.
Residents with questions can call Smith at 508-699-0117 or email her at csmith@nattleboro.com. Or they can visit the assessors’ office during regular town hall hours. Information about the program is posted at www.nattleboro.com.