NORTH ATTLEBORO — As far as Erik Rivera is concerned, the VFW helped save him. Now he’d like to save the local post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Rivera, 31, the newest commander of Post 443, has been working to keep the institution solvent and attract more members. He feels he owes it to the organization.
“If it wasn’t for the VFW, God knows where I’d be,” he says.
A barbecue this weekend that’s become a local tradition may help with that goal.
Like many veterans organizations in the area and around the country, the VFW has struggled to keep up its numbers as the core of its membership — the World War II generation, Korea vets and now even those who served in Vietnam — become less active.
Post 443, where Rivera formerly served as quartermaster, has about 110 members on its rolls, and five or 10 who show up to meetings, he said.
Rivera, who served in the Army as a specialist in Iraq and Afghanistan, credits the VFW with helping him adjust after he was discharged.
Like many vets, he had a difficult time transitioning to civilian life.
He was homeless for a year and when he finally settled in Massachusetts, he recalls, “the third day I was in Melrose, the commander of the VFW showed up” at his home. The Navy veteran of World War II helped him get settled.
Now married and a resident of North Attleboro, Rivera said the group’s mission is still the same, “just being able to help each other.”
This Saturday, that help will come from local contractor Steve Lamar, owner of Absolute Additions.
“As you know I have my yearly Meatfest BBQ in June,” Lamar recently announced on social media. “This year we are going to have a change in venue. We are now moving to the VFW Post 443 on 50 Jefferson St. There will be a Pig Roast, BBQ Brisket, Burgers, Dogs, Chicken and more.
There will be a $20 entry fee for food and a raffle for a 15-pound prime rib. The event begins at 1 p.m.
“We all want a great turnout for our veterans,” Lamar wrote.
