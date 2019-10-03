MANSFIELD — Ron Stanovitch spent decades fixing cars, even going to people’s homes like a doctor making house calls.
“He knew everybody, not only at the gas station. He would even go to people’s houses if they couldn’t get their car to the station,” John Stanovitch, 72, said of his younger brother Thursday, adding that he’d also help people who couldn’t afford the repairs. “He’s a great guy.”
On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Ron Stanovitch, 64, suffered serious burns in an explosion and fire at Cannan Fuels Full-Service Gas Station and Auto Repair. He was working on a car at the time. Stanovitch is in stable condition at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, his family said.
According to his brother, he worked at the popular neighborhood gas station at Route 106 and Hope Street for over 20 years, rarely if ever calling in sick.
Ron Stanovitch is showing signs of improvement but has a long way to go. He has undergone skin removal surgery, is sedated and will be on ventilation for three months, his brother said.
Family members and authorities say he suffered burns over 75 to 80 percent of his body, from the chest down. Because he was wearing a welding mask, his face was spared any serious burns.
Ron Stanovitch was working over a 55-gallon drum of alcohol-based windshield washer fluid and vapors from the drum ignited, causing the drum to explode, according to state and local fire officials.
The ensuing fire heavily damaged the station, which will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
Fellow workers pulled Stanovitch out of the fire and doused his burning clothes with an extinguisher.
He and his wife Deborah live in West Mansfield and have been married for over 20 years, raising two children.
A GoFundMe account to help the family had raised $31,662 as of Thursday morning.
The family is grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes, John Stanovitch said.
“I am amazed at the level of turnout by the Mansfield community to support him,” he said.
The link for the fund is: gofundme.com/f/ron-stanovitch-and-his-family .
Other GoFundMe accounts have been set up for the owners and workers. They include gofundme.com/f/cannan-fuels-gas-amp-auto-repair and gofundme.com/f/canaan-fuels .
