NORFOLK — Anita Mecklenburg will be serving another three-year term on the select board.
Mecklenburg, with 354 votes, defeated challenger Paul Burns, who had 260 votes, in Tuesday’s annual town election, which featured just that one race.
Only 627, or just under 8%, of the town’s 7,848 registered voters turned out to the poll at Freeman-Kennedy School.
“Turnout was better than I expected although still a low turnout election,” Town Clerk Carol Greene said.
There were no races the previous two years, and last year just 401 voters cast ballots.
Mecklenburg, who has a background in education, has been the board’s chairwoman the past year.
Burns was one of three candidates in the Jan. 28 special election to fill a vacancy on the select board. The winner of that race was James Lehan, who also ran unopposed Tuesday for another term on the King Philip Regional School Committee.
Also with no challengers in the latest election were Grace Lochhead and Lauren Vives for two three-year seats on the local school committee as board members Sarah Ward and Shannon Meneses didn’t run.
For two three-year planning board spots, board Chairman Chad Peck and Melissa Meo were elected. Meo has been an associate board member. Longtime planning board member John Weddleton wasn’t a candidate.
Other unopposed candidates were Greene, library trustee Jennifer Oliver, recreation commission member Kim Meehan, assessor Patricia Salamone, housing authority Chairman Robert Shannon, and constable Paul Terrio.
Alexander Perry ran for a second recreation commission seat held by Chairman Mark Edwards, who wasn’t a candidate.
The housing authority term is for five years, the others three years.
