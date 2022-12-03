FALL RIVER — Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha Sunday will award the Marian Medal to 66 members of parishes from throughout the Fall River Diocese, including seven from the Attleboro area.
The ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption, 327 Second St.
First presented in 1968, the annual award recognizes diocesan parishioners for their dedicated service to the Church.
Recipients are nominated for the award by their pastor.
The medals will be blessed and presented in the context of Evening Prayer of the Church and Eucharistic Adoration and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.
Made of sterling silver, the Marian Medal is embossed with a Miraculous Medal on one side and the Fall River Diocesan coat-of-arms on the other.
The Marian Medal recipients for the Attleboro Deanery: Gary R. Alaownis, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish, Seekonk; Catherine Cote, St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Parish, South Attleboro; Shirley A. Hamel, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Attleboro; Ron J. Larose, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Seekonk; Cheryl A. McFaun, St. Mary Parish, Norton; Janet S. Pion, Transfiguration of the Lord Parish, North Attleboro; and Janet Ryan, St. Mary Parish, Mansfield.