A second candidate is running to replace state Rep. Shawn Dooley, who is making a bid for state Senate in November.
Medfield Democrat Steve Teehan has announced his intentions for the two-year seat Dooley, R-Norfolk, has held since 2014.
The 9th Norfolk District includes Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk, and parts of Medfield, Millis and Walpole.
Teehan, 31, is a union carpenter and served as chief of staff to Sen. Walter Timilty, D-Milton, during Timilty’s tenure in the House.
“Our district needs to continue to have strong advocacy at the Statehouse. As a lifelong resident of the 9th Norfolk District, I am abundantly aware of the issues that are important to our communities,” Teehan said. “My lived experience working construction as a commercial carpenter has given me an intimate understanding of the needs and values of the working families of this district. As a former Statehouse staffer, I possess the skill set necessary to deliver on day one for our communities.”
Teehan said his campaign will focus on early education and childcare, the opioid epidemic and senior housing.
“I believe it’s of paramount importance that the older adults in our district have every opportunity to continue living and flourishing in the communities that they have devoted themselves to,” Teehan said.
Several elected officials announced their endorsement of Teehan’s candidacy, including state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro.
“In the years that I have known Steve, I have been a witness to his tireless work ethic and his commitment to the community,” Feeney said. “He has proven himself to be a resolute and energetic advocate for working families in the commonwealth. We need people like Steve to fight for middle-class values in the legislature.”
Norfolk select board member Kevin Kalkut, another Democrat, earlier this week announced his candidacy for the 9th Norfolk District.
Kalkut, 39, is in his fourth year on the select board and previously served two years as its chairman.
Dooley last Thursday announced his intentions to run against state Sen. Rebecca Rausch, D-Needham.
The two will vie for the newly-created Norfolk, Worcester, and Middlesex District that includes Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk, and Franklin, among other communities.