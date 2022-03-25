PLAINVILLE — The driver of a car that struck a South Street house earlier this week, temporarily displacing its occupants, may have suffered from a medical episode, officials said Friday.
The driver, a 75-year-old Wrentham man, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with non-life threatening injuries following the 10:15 p.m. crash Wednesday, police and fire officials said.
Fire Chief Richard Ball said he was the only occupant in the car, which went about half-way into a house at 353 South St., Ball said.
Two people inside the house at the time were not injured, Ball said.
The Wrentham man was driving south on South Street when he went off the road for an undetermined reason and struck the house, Police Chief James Floyd said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Floyd said.
A passerby removed the victim from the car as police were arriving on the scene, according to police.
The occupants of the house were temporarily displaced because the extent of the damage made the house inhabitable, Ball said.
Floyd said police arranged for a room for the residents at the Comfort Inn in Plainville. The Red Cross responded to assist the residents, he said.
The crash created a hole about 10 feet wide and 4 feet high in the side of the house and ruptured a water pipe.