PLAINVILLE — The driver of a car involved in a collision with a school bus this past week suffered some type of medical episode, police said Friday.
The driver, Matthew Grace, 34, of North Attleboro, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence after the crash Monday but was released after treatment, Police Chief James Floyd said.
The crash occurred about 3 p.m. on Messenger Street (Route 106). Neither the half-dozen students on board nor the bus driver were reported injured.
The students were being driven home from St. Mary’s Sacred Heart School in North Attleboro.
Floyd said no charges were filed but Grace’s driver’s license has been suspended due to his health issues. The Registry can give his license back if he appeals and is successful, the chief said.