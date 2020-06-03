NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A state hazardous materials response team responded to a trash truck fire Wednesday morning after orange smoke billowed from the vehicle's container.
The fire forced officials to evacuate a plaza at 40 Cumberland Ave., off Route 1, where North Attleboro Urgent Care and various stores are located.
Firefighters from Raynham and Rehoboth, who assisted local firefighters with a three-alarm blaze earlier Wednesday, responded to the scene at about 6:10 a.m. along with a North Attleboro fire official.
North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman said a Waste Management recycling truck had caught fire behind the plaza and the hazardous materials team was called because of the orange smoke.
Firefighters later found oil cans and pool shock, which is concentrated disinfectant, among the refuse in the rear of the truck. They may have mixed to form the orange smoke, Coleman said.
Water running from the burning refuse was blocked before it went into storm drains.
The haz-mat team took air samples inside and outside the plaza to ensure the air was safe before allowing it to reopen.
The incident was considered a Tier 1 hazardous materials incident because of the suspicious substances that needed to be assessed. A Tier 5 is the most serious level.
A hazardous materials company responded to clean the area.
The incident, Coleman said, was one of 16 emergency calls, including a major fire and serious car accident, that firefighters responded to in a 24-hour period.
