Earlier this month, The Sun Chronicle, emailed a questionnaire to the four candidates for the two, three-year terms that will be voted on at Tuesday’s town-wide elections. Their responses are below and have been edited to conform to The Sun Chronicle style.
Due to time constraints, Charles Dobre-Badobre dictated his answers. His responses have been edited for length.
CHARLES DOBRE-BADOBRE
Age: 36
Education: Our Lady of Africa, Ivory Coast; Salem State University, bachelor’s in economics; Northeastern University, master’s in commerce and economic development
Political experience: Student government
Family: Married, three children
Question 1: What will be your top priority as a school board member if you are elected/re-elected for a two-year term?
One is to open up communication lines to be an accessible leader for all stakeholders — parents, students, teachers and paraprofessionals and even those who don’t have children in the school system. I have been endorsed by the North Attleboro Federation of Teachers. We need a curriculum that prepares people for work. Not everyone wants to go to college. We need to have a curriculum that addresses those issues.
Question 2: North Attleboro is in the process of seeking state assistance for work at the high school. If the district’s application is successful, would you favor a completely new school building or renovations to the existing building?
If we get the funding, I would opt for renovation.
Question 3: The school department has committed to fully funding all-day kindergarten. Do you favor keeping that program and how will it be paid for after federal money runs out?
We decided to fund kindergarten. It is for our leaders to be able to come up with a strategy to keep those reforms up to date and running. We need input from the community. We need leaders that are proactive.
Question 4: In case of another surge in COVID-19 or one of its variants, would you be in favor of reinstating a mask mandate for the fall and winter in local schools?
If it were to happen again, the Department of Education would give us the options to go with it. As school committee leader, we need to have a town meeting to gather the input of the community from all stakeholders, including teachers and parents. We should not for funding let go of our principles. Parents know what is best for our kids.
DAVID CHEE
Age: 60
Education: Tufts University, bachelor’s, double majoring in political science and international relations
Political experience: North Attleboro School Committee 2001-2003; North Attleboro Selectman 2003-2006; RTM and finance committee
Family: Married, one child
Question 1: What will be your top priority as a school board member if you are elected/re-elected for a two-year term?
Top priority is responsible budget planning: accounting for the remaining ESSER fund balances available, preserving jobs, and tackling critical area needs in staff based upon revenue projections. Available funds would be shared equitably with government-side needs.
Question 2: North Attleboro is in the process of seeking state assistance for work at the high school. If the district’s application is successful, would you favor a completely new school building or renovations to the existing building?
Either track is viable if it keeps us with equitable infrastructure compared to other Hockomock schools and is affordable. We need to sell to our community that a renovation is not patchwork or a new structure is not over-expensive.
Question 3: The school department has committed to fully funding all-day kindergarten. Do you favor keeping that program and how will it be paid for after federal money runs out?
All-day is a critical piece to baseline growth and success for our schoolchildren. Should federal funding run out, a reduction in staffing levels all the way up to high school would need to be reviewed as one possible solution. Alternative solutions would be considered as well.
Question 4: In case of another surge in COVID-19 or one of its variants, would you be in favor of reinstating a mask mandate for the fall and winter in local schools?
We will abide by federal and state mandates regarding any future potential COVID-19 issues. Should there be flexibility in response allowed at the local level, optional masks is my answer.
JOHN COSTELLO
Age: 27
Education: University of Maryland; North Attleboro High School
Political Experience: North Attleboro RTM 2014-2017, 2018-2019; North Attleboro School Committee, 2019-present
Family: Single
Question 1: What will be your top priority as a school board member if you are elected/re-elected for a three-year term?
The most important task is to ensure that our students and staff have the resources they need to continue the successful transition to normalcy and the post-COVID era. The funding from the American Rescue Plan has helped greatly, but we need to collaborate to ensure we can continue to provide the optimal level of support necessary for our students to succeed in the coming years. In addition, we must find ways to reverse the loss of public trust that has plagued so many communities in recent years — that means transparency and communication.
Question 2: North Attleboro is in the process of seeking state assistance for work at the high school. If the district’s application is successful, would you favor a completely new school building or renovations to the existing building?
As great as a new building would be, that is unrealistic. Just a few years ago the high school underwent a major renovation of the science wing, with great success from a practical and educational standpoint. There is no doubt that there is a need for updated building infrastructure and additional instructional space, but that does not require building from scratch. A tax override or debt exclusion necessary to fund a new building simply would not pass.
Question 3: The school department has committed to fully funding all-day kindergarten. Do you favor keeping that program and how will it be paid for after federal money runs out?
Yes. If our schools and town want to attract young working families, full-day kindergarten is essential. While we have reasonable assurance from the town that the program will be absorbed into future budget considerations, the school committee and town council must do their due diligence in enacting policies and making investments that keep our town attractive and economically viable for residents and businesses, thereby maintaining and expanding the local tax base. Full-day kindergarten in and of itself is one of those investments.
Question 4: In case of another surge in COVID-19 or one of its variants, would you be in favor of reinstating a mask mandate for the fall and winter in local schools?
I am not a medical expert, but I am inclined to favor a policy of personal choice in this matter. Continuing to enact and rescind mandates does great harm to public trust in government. This virus is something that we are going to have to learn to live with as part of our everyday world. That being said, the board of health supersedes the school committee in public health policies, and we are bound by charter to follow them.
ETHAN HAMILTON
Age: 42
Education: Framingham State
Political experience: Six years, North Attleboro School Committee
Family: Married, three children
Question 1: What will be your top priority as a school board member if you are elected/re-elected for a two-year term?
Continue to push for additional special education funding and programs. We need to support more students than before due to COVID and provide support regardless of being on a 504 plan or IEP.
Question 2: North Attleboro is in the process of seeking state assistance for work at the high school. If the district’s application is successful, would you favor a completely new school building or renovations to the existing building?
This will be a community decision. Once all the studies and cost estimates are in, the school committee will seek public input in which direction to go. I believe the studies will show that a renovation with an addition will be the best option.
Question 3: The school department has committed to fully funding all-day kindergarten. Do you favor keeping that program and how will it be paid for after federal money runs out?
The budget approved by the school committee already supports full day kindergarten. The preliminary numbers provided by the town manager also supports full day kindergarten. We have worked tirelessly with the town manager and town council to make sure this offering was sustainable.
Question 4: In case of another surge in COVID-19 or one of its variants, would you be in favor of reinstating a mask mandate for the fall and winter in local schools?
This is truly impossible to answer without any context. Does the variant have a high mortality rate, high infection rate, etc ...? What I can say is that we are in a much different place than last September or even January. For the first time since the pandemic started, people have access to affordable or free at-home rapid tests. It’s my belief that with the availability of tests and high quality masks for those who want to wear them, there will not be a need for another mask mandate.