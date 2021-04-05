NORTH ATTLEBORO — A dozen candidates are vying for votes in what will be the second town council election in North Attleboro’s history on Tuesday. Six incumbents are seeking re-election. One councilor appointed to fill an unexpired term is now seeking a full two-year term.
Four challengers are in the running to join the council, most of whom have served in one or more elected or volunteer office in town.
(Two of the original nine councilors, Keith Lapointe and Mike Lennox, chose not to stand for re-election.)
Candidates were invited to submit biographical information and answer two questions about town government.
Question 1: The North Attleboro town charter has now been in operation for nearly two years. The Charter Review Commission notes it has impacted every aspect of how the town functions. The commission is seeking public input on how the document might be improved. What, in your opinion, has worked best in the new form of town government and what most needs to be revised?
Question 2: The town manager has launched an initiative to reformat several aspects of town government to increase efficiency. Those have included, for example, moving the Solid Waste Department to operate as part of the Department of Public Works and changes to the Assessors office. Other changes — as outlined in the town manager’s memo — will be submitted as part of the next fiscal year’s budget. What realignments would you most like to see and are there any you oppose?
One candidate, incumbent Councilor Julie Boyce, did not respond.
(0) comments
