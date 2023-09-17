NORTH ATTLEBORO — A meeting about plans to clean up the former Boulter Farm on Mendon Road initially scheduled for Monday, has been canceled.
The meeting was scheduled in the lower level meeting room of town hall, but has had to be canceled due to flooding there.
"This cancellation is due to the town's ongoing flood cleanup efforts, which have rendered the lower-level conference room unavailable for use at this time," the town said.
The meeting will be rescheduled.
Boulter Farm, also known as the Courtois property, is a two-acre site at 230 Mendon Road that was initially a pig farm and later a sand and gravel facility. The site has a history of waste storage and disposal that led to contamination of soil and groundwater with substances like petroleum hydrocarbons, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), lead and zinc.
The town acquired the site in 1998 for back taxes and has since implemented measures to mitigate potential hazards.
Plans are to excavate contaminated sediments from a lagoon and install an engineered barrier with clean fill.
This cleanup remedy aims to address environmental issues effectively and safely, town officials said.
Post-remediation sampling and groundwater monitoring will confirm effectiveness of the cleanup process, officials added.
Local officials have also developed a community relations plan to address the needs and concerns of residents, business owners/operators, and others affected by the proposed remediation and any redevelopment of the farm property.
The plan outlines the town’s strategy for including and ensuring active participation of stakeholders in the decision-making process, including outreach to abutters for input.
Officials conducted community outreach activities in June 2022 to discuss the proposed cleanup activities.
The town was awarded an EPA Brownfields Cleanup Grant in Fiscal Year 2021.
Monday’s meeting will begin a 30-day public review and comment period of a draft Analysis of Brownfields Cleanup Alternatives.
The draft ABCA will be available for review and comment at the Department of Planning and Economic Development at town hall, 43 South Washington St., during business hours.
The spokesperson representing the cleanup is Economic Development Coordinator Lyle Pirnie, who can be reached in person by appointment at town hall, by email at lpirnie@nattleboro.com and at 508-699-0100, Ext. 2546.