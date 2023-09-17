Landmarks NA Town Hall
Buy Now

North Attleboro Town Hall, South Washington Street, North Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A meeting about plans to clean up the former Boulter Farm on Mendon Road initially scheduled for Monday, has been canceled.

The meeting was scheduled in the lower level meeting room of town hall, but has had to be canceled due to flooding there.