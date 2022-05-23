Area Memorial Day activities and events are starting Wednesday. Here’s a wrap-up of what to expect:
ATTLEBORO
The city’s veterans services office is holding a Memorial Day parade starting at 10 a.m. Monday, the official holiday.
It will start as usual on Mechanic Street and head south on North Main Street. It usually takes a right on County Street, but this year will cross over the intersection at Park Street and will continue down South Main Street past the assisted living facility Christopher Heights so residents there can view the parade. It will then proceed down Wall Street to County and continue to Capron Park, where a ceremony will be held.
The parade will feature the Attleboro High School marching band, antique cars, antique military vehicles, at least three floats, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and the high school’s national champion cheerleaders.
The ceremony at the park will feature guest speakers and a military tribute.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
The town’s Memorial Day parade and service is set for 10 a.m. Saturday.
The parade begins at Baptist Common and ends at Barrows Memorial Park, where a ceremony will begin immediately after. Beginning at 8 a.m., wreaths will decorate Mount Hope Cemetery before continuing to St. Mary’s to honor veterans.
FOXBORO
A parade starts at 10 a.m. Monday from Church of the Emmanuel, heads up Central Street, circles the common clockwise against traffic, and ends in front of the bottom of the common.
The parade will feature horses, New England Patriots cheerleaders, team mascot Pat Patriot, military vehicles, and more.
A ceremony will follow with guest speaker U.S. Army Col. Jason Oberton.
There will be food and drink after the ceremony at the VFW at 337 Cocasset St.
MANSFIELD
A parade will kick off from the North Common next to the commuter rail at 10 a.m. Monday and proceed down Main Street to the South Common, where a Memorial Service will take place in front of the gazebo.
Over 300 U.S. flags are again decorating the common area by the Keach War Memorial, at Union and West streets, until June 17.
The display is sponsored for the eighth year by the Mansfield Field of Honor Committee.
NORFOLK
The Memorial Day parade and ceremony will be held Monday, starting at 8 a.m. on Main Street between the fire station and Norfolk Federated Church. It will proceed to the town cemetery for a service to be held at the Veterans Memorial followed by a closing ceremony at Town Hill, the town common.
At the close of services, all participants and the public are invited to enjoy fellowship and refreshments at the parking area of the church.
Again this year about 1,000 flags are decorating Town Hill thanks to a Norfolk Lions Club fundraiser. The Field of Flags can be viewed through June 4.
A formal ceremony and possible flyover will be held at noon Saturday to dedicate the field.
NORTON
A parade will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, leaving from the parking lot of Yelle School at 64 West Main St. (Route 123).
The parade will proceed east on West Main to the stone monument at the corner of Pine Street and East Main Street (Route 123), for a brief ceremony, then west to the town common, concluding with a ceremony at Master Sergeant Trent Memorial.
Norton Police will present a gun salute and the parade will proceed back to Yelle School for refreshments.
This year’s guest speaker is Kevin Paicos, president of Chapter 54 Special Forces Association.
In the event of inclement weather, ceremonies will be held inside the school gym.
All military personnel are invited to march or ride on the veterans float. RSVP at 508-265-0442 or email toppatsfan@comcast.net.
Also, the high school’s annual Memorial Day assembly is 8 a.m. Friday at the school.
Dave Schepis, a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom who served in Afghanistan after 9/11, local police officer for 15 years, and Norton High graduate, is the guest of honor.
PLAINVILLE
A memorial event with police, firefighters, students from the Jackson School, war veterans, and community leaders will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday outside the senior center on School Street near downtown.
War veterans will be shooting their rifles and second graders will recite poems and sing patriotic songs to honor those who have served. Many seniors are expected.
Also, the historical commission is looking for volunteers to help with their Memorial Day flag garden. Volunteers are needed Wednesday morning to help attach mini flags, decorated by local children and featuring the names of Plainville’s military heroes, to cemetery-size flags.
Also needed are volunteers Wednesday afternoon to help place the flags in front of the Humphrey House, the town’s history museum, creating a Plainville Heroes Flag Garden. The flags represent residents who served during the Civil War and Spanish American War. New this year, the flags will also include names of residents who served in WWI and WWII.
The museum will be open Memorial Day and visitors are encouraged to walk through the Flag Garden and read the names on them.
Volunteers are also needed to help remove and store the flags June 1. To volunteer, email phc@plainville.ma.us.
REHOBOTH
The town’s parade returns Memorial Day after a two-year absence.
The parade will start around 10:15 a.m. near the old senior center site and American Legion on Bay State Road, and travel through Old Rehoboth Village to the Veterans’ Memorial Gazebo at Redway Plain.
Park along County Street; additional parking will be at the Lincoln School Athletic Complex lot across from the gazebo.
Parade participants will include American Legion Post 302, Massachusetts National Guard of Rehoboth, 125th Quartermaster Company, Minutemen Militia along with current and retired military personnel, police with their color guard, firefighters, antique and current firetrucks, Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School’s marching band, and Boy and Girl Scouts.
There are 68 American flags that have been put on utility poles along the parade route, and they will remain through late July.
A ceremony at the gazebo on Redway Plain will begin about 11:15 a.m., followed by a dedication for fallen comrades who’ve given the ultimate sacrifice and for those who have died since last Memorial Day. The ceremony will end at noon with the lowering and raising of the flag.
Park along the north side of Pond Street.
RSVP to the veterans office if you’re interested in participating in the parade. Call 508-252-4467 or email veterans@rehobothma.gov.
SEEKONK
A parade leaves at 10 a.m. Saturday from Seekonk High School on Arcade Avenue and proceeds up Newman Avenue (Route 152) to Hurley Middle School.
After the parade, a ceremony will be held at the Seekonk Veterans Memorial Park at 410 Newman Ave. adjacent to the library.
WRENTHAM
A parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. Monday from Randall Road and proceeds down South Street (Route 1A), turns right onto East Street (Route 140), and enters the Center Cemetery driveway near the courthouse.
The return route leaves the cemetery via Dedham Street (Route 1A), stops to salute the veterans war memorials on the town common, and returns to Randall Road.