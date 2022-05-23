Gasoline station price signs will be an unwelcome sight for Massachusetts drivers this holiday weekend.
Gas prices have reached record levels in Massachusetts for a third straight week, with regular, self-serve averaging an eye-catching $4.73 a gallon, AAA Northeast found Monday in its weekly survey of stations.
That’s a 13-cent jump from last week’s $4.60 price, but less than the 21-cent hike from the previous week.
The current price is 61 cents higher than a month ago ($4.12), and $1.82 higher than a year ago ($2.91).
Massachusetts’s price is 14 cents higher than the national average, which at $4.59 is up 11 cents.
In Rhode Island, there’s an average price of $4.72, up 15 cents, AAA said.
For the first time, all 50 states are above $4 per gallon.
The national average has remained flat or risen every day since April 24 and has set a new record daily since May 10. That was the day gas eclipsed the previous record high of $4.33, set March 11.
“Gasoline is $1.19 more than it was the week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Mary Maguire of AAA Northeast said. “That sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated.”
Gas prices also typically rise toward Memorial Day, the unofficial start of the summer driving season.
“Seasonal gas demand is rising as more drivers hit the road, despite the pain they face paying at the pump,” Maguire said.
AAA predicts 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this weekend, an increase of 8.3% over 2021 and bringing travel volumes almost in line with those in 2017.
Travelers from Massachusetts will make up close to 950,000 of the 39.2 million, with more than 860,000 going by car, approaching pre-pandemic levels.
“Memorial Day is always a good predictor of what’s to come for summer travel,” Maguire said. “Based on our projections, summer travel isn’t just heating up, it will be on fire. People are overdue for a vacation.”
Gas prices usually begin dropping shortly after Memorial Day, but this year that trend could reverse, analysts admit.
One possible bit of optimism for Massachusetts drivers, state senators Tuesday are expected to begin debate on their annual budget, which includes amendments to temporarily suspend the 24-cent-a-gallon gas tax.
The House voted at the end of last month against temporarily suspending the tax, but average gas prices are now 61 cents higher, MassFiscal Alliance points out.
“The last time lawmakers were presented with the option to lower the state gas price by temporarily suspending the gas tax, the price for gasoline was considerably cheaper,” said the alliance’s Paul Diego Craney, noting that was only a month ago. “If the Senate wants to help its motorists, they can. The cost of virtually everything is increasing. This week we will see how serious the state Senate is about standing up for working families.”