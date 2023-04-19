DIGHTON — A memorial fund has been set up in memory of John Masciarelli, a beloved retired teacher and coach in Dighton-Rehoboth Regional schools who died in a car accident in Mansfield last weekend.
Masciarelli, 80, was a physical education teacher at Dighton Middle School and a Dighton-Rehoboth football coach who, after retiring, taught driver’s education.
“We have established this fund as we move toward working with Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District to create a lasting and memorable legacy for this beloved man,” said his son, Steven Masciarelli of North Attleboro, who is organizing the fundraiser.
The goal was $5,000 but already $5,710 had been raised from 41 donors as of early Wednesday night.
“John was a great individual. On behalf of the Johnson Family we are donating to this scholarship to keep John’s Memory alive,” said Timothy Johnson, one donor. “John (Mr. Mash) was more than a teacher and coach. He was everyone’s Dad at some point.
“He was firm and kind and loved his family. He put up with all of kids from Dighton and treated us all like his own,” Johnson added. “He transported the Jr. High basketball team in his own car at times. He will be missed for sure. He truly exemplified what it means to be a role model to all.”
Many have been sharing stories on social media of being a student in his class, playing on his teams, and taking driving lessons from him.
A cross that reads “RIP Mash” has been placed near the accident scene on East Street in Mansfield. That was a nickname his students had given him.
Masciarelli was a rear passenger in a driver’s ed car involved in the accident Saturday morning outside Mansfield High School. He suffered a medical episode and later died at a hospital.
Masciarelli worked as an instructor for Teachers Driving Academy.
“During his time, as a teacher and a coach, he made countless lifelong connections with his students and athletes that live on to this day,” his obituary reads.
Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the O’Keefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St. in Taunton
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Nicholas of Myra Church in North Dighton.
Masciarelli leaves his wife of 58 years, Norma Masciarelli of Dighton; a daughter, Cynthia Masciarelli of North Easton; and a second son, Michael of North Dighton.