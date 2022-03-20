With the initial demolition of the soon-to-be old Attleboro High School slated for the middle of next month, former students, teachers, and members of the local community had one last opportunity to walk the 60-year-old school’s halls and take a trip down memory lane during an open house held on Saturday.
“I came because they’re tearing the building down, and this is where we all grew up,” Mickey Velasquez, a member of the class of 1980, said.
While walking down the glass hallway and revisiting the boy’s locker room, Velasquez, whose fondest memories at 100 Rathbun Willard Drive involved playing baseball, said he was transported back to his high school days.
Like Velasquez, former Attleboro High student Donna Lortie Meehan fondly recalled her four years as a Bombardier, noting the amount of time she spent in the school’s art department.
“It hasn’t changed,” Meehan, who hadn’t re-visited the high school since her graduation in 1982, said.
“My favorite part was photography,” she said. “We would come out here in the pit and take pictures, or we would go out to the park and take pictures of the trees.”
Darbie Sawyer, a member of the Class of 1992 and a current teacher and swim coach at the high school, spoke of her appreciation for the building and the connections it has fostered.
“It’s hard. It’s a building, but there are just too many memories; every year has a different memory and different accomplishments,” Sawyer, who couldn’t pinpoint a single favorite moment spent at the high school, said. “I’ve been in this building for more hours than I’ve been in any other home or place — this is my home.”
Having graduated two of his three children from Attleboro High, Principal Bill Runey also expressed his personal appreciation for the current building and the many memories contained within its walls.
“From a personal standpoint, getting a chance to have all three of my kids have some aspect of Attleboro High School in their lives was a highlight,” Runey, who has worked alongside his eldest daughter, Mary Katherine, a math teacher and volleyball coach at the high school, for the past five years, said. He handed diplomas to his other two children, Kimberly and William, at their graduations from the school in 2015 and 2021.
And, while he has made countless memories at the current high school since taking over as principal 10 years ago, Runey recalled his favorite career highlight as being the official approval of the new high school back in April 2018.
“When the vote for the new building overwhelmingly passed 2-1, it really showed to me that Blue Pride lives in this city,” Runey said.
Now, nearly four years having elapsed since it the new school approved and with initial construction complete, the current building’s days are numbered.
“The timing of this open house was really important because in mid-April we have the preliminary demolition that has to take place because we need a temporary bus loop and temporary parking for September,” Runey explained. “The construction company needs more space, so the small gym, the pool, the locker rooms, the weight room, and the medical assisting rooms need to be torn down. We turn that property over to them on April 1, and we wanted one last opportunity for everybody to see the high school]being a complete, intact campus.”
On June 18, Runey said students, teachers, and alumni will again have the opportunity to gather in the pit of the current high school for a night of celebrating — including live music, beer and wine, and hors d’oeuvres — before walking outside at 10 p.m. and turning off the lights one last time as a final farewell to the building erected in 1962.
Runey himself will not be taking the reins of the new high school since he will takeover as superintendent of the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District in July.