Bronson Building Sold
The Bronson Building on the corner of North Main and County streets in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

A Taunton-based mental health services company and its former owners have agreed to pay nearly $1 million to resolve allegations regarding fraudulent claims submitted to the state.

Northeast Health Services, LLC, and former owners, Robert A. Conway and Wallace W. Varonko have agreed to pay $940,000 to MassHealth, Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced Monday.

