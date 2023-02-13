A Taunton-based mental health services company and its former owners have agreed to pay nearly $1 million to resolve allegations regarding fraudulent claims submitted to the state.
Northeast Health Services, LLC, and former owners, Robert A. Conway and Wallace W. Varonko have agreed to pay $940,000 to MassHealth, Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced Monday.
The settlement resolves allegations that Northeast caused fraudulent claims to be submitted to MassHealth by failing to ensure that certain clinicians received appropriate supervision from a licensed clinician.
MassHealth, the state’s public health program, pays for mental health services provided to members by qualified clinicians and counselors who are subject to certain licensure and supervision requirements.
Northeast Health Services also has offices in Attleboro in the Bronson Building downtown at routes 152 and 123 and other parts of the state.
“As we urgently address the mental and behavioral health crisis facing our state, our office will continue to enforce the highest possible standards of care among mental health providers to ensure vulnerable residents are receiving these critical health care services from trained professionals,” Campbell said in a statement announcing the settlement.
