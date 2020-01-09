ATTLEBORO— Jesse Mermell, one of six Democrat candidates for the 4th Congressional District, has picked up some local endorsements.
Democratic State Committee members Marilyn Powers of Attleboro and Joe Kaplan of Mansfield are backers , according to a press release from the Mermell campaign.
Also endorsing Mermell is Mansfield select board vice chair Michael Trowbridge.
“I am supporting Jesse Mermell because I’ve seen how hard she works,” Powers said in the press release issued on Wednesday. “She has made it a point to travel to all parts of the district, and that is the type of representation that we need in Congress.”
Mermell is a Brookline resident and the former head of Alliance for Business Leadership and a former advisor to ex-Gov. Deval Patrick.
There are 34 communities in the district.
Trowbridge said he admires the experience Mermell has acquired in both the private and public sectors.
“Jesse Mermell provides a unique set of skills having been both inside and outside of government,” Trowbridge said. “Her views are fresh and her approachability allows everyone around her to consider new perspectives and approaches."
Kaplan admires her energy.
“I am flabbergasted by her energy, deep commitment and laser-focus on the issues facing our communities,” he said.
Also running for the seat being vacated by Joe Kennedy III in his run against U.S. Sen. Ed Markey are
Jake Auchincloss and Becky Walker Grossman of Newton and David Cavell, Alan Khazei and Ihssane Leckey, all of Brookline.
The primary election is slated for Sept. 15. To date there are no Republican candidates.
