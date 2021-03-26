PLAINVILLE — A Merrimac man has been indicted on charges he carried out a scheme to steal money from Plainridge Park Casino and illegally possessed firearms, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday.
Joseph Clement, 51, and his son, Jacob Clement, 28, have also been indicted on charges of running a large-scale marijuana-growing and THC-processing operation out of their home, the Attorney General’s office said.
Joseph Clement was indicted Thursday by a statewide grand jury on charges of possession of a firearm without a license (10 counts), larceny over $1,200 by false pretense (1 count), conspiracy to commit arceny over $1,200 by false pretenses (1 count), and possession with intent do Distribute a Class C substance (1 count).
He will be arraigned in Essex and Norfolk superior courts at later dates.
Jacob Clement was indicted Thursday by a grand jury on charges of possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance (1 count) and possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance (1 count). He will be arraigned on the charges in Essex Superior Court at a later date.
The charges stem from an incident that took place at the Route 1 casino.
The State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit was alerted by one of the cashiers that someone had attempted to cash a “free play” voucher, which later was determined to be counterfeit, the AG’s office said.
A State Police investigation revealed Joseph Clement allegedly had been making fraudulent casino “free play” vouchers and had conspired with other individuals in an attempt to redeem them for cash totaling over $1,200.
During the execution of a search warrant at the Clements’ Merrimac home, State and Merrimac Police recovered roughly 400 marijuana plants, a large-scale THC processing operation, and 10 firearms in a barn on the property, the AG’s office said.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Kristyn Dusel Kelly and Assistant Attorney General Canan Yesilcimen, both of the Gaming Enforcement Division, with assistance from Digital Evidence Analyst Jobal Thomas of the AG’s Digital Evidence Lab.
The case was investigated by the State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit at Plainridge, with assistance from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, Plainridge, and Merrimac Police.
