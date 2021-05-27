PLAINVILLE — A Merrimac man indicted in March on charges he carried out a scheme to steal money from Plainridge Park Casino and illegally possessed firearms has pleaded innocent at an arraignment this week, Attorney General Maura Healey’s office announced.
Joseph Clement pleaded innocent in Essex Superior Court to 10 counts of possession of a firearm without a license, one count of larceny over $1,200 by false pretense, and one count of possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance, the AG’s office said.
His son, Jacob Clement, pleaded innocent to one count of possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance, and one count of possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance, the office said.
The Clements were released on their own personal recognizance and are due back in Essex Superior Court July 22 for a pretrial conference.
The Clements had also been indicted on charges of running a large-scale marijuana-growing and THC-processing operation out of their home.
The charges stem from an incident that took place at Plainridge.
The State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit was alerted by one of the cashiers that someone had attempted to cash a “free play” voucher, which later was determined to be counterfeit, the AG’s office said.
A State Police investigation revealed Joseph Clement allegedly had been making fraudulent casino “free play” vouchers and had conspired with other individuals in an attempt to redeem them for cash totaling over $1,200.
During the execution of a search warrant at the Clements’ Merrimac home, State and Merrimac Police recovered roughly 400 marijuana plants, a large-scale THC processing operation, and 10 firearms in a barn on the property, the AG’s office said.
Joseph Clement is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge of one count of conspiracy to commit to larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses in Norfolk Superior Court on June 4.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Kristyn Dusel Kelly and Assistant Attorney General Canan Yesilcimen, both of the Gaming Enforcement Division, with assistance from Digital Evidence Analyst Jobal Thomas of the AG’s Digital Evidence Lab.
The case was investigated by the State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit at Plainridge, with assistance from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, Plainridge, and Merrimac Police.
