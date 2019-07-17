ATTLEBORO — The owner of a Mexican restaurant in Cumberland is planning to open another one in downtown Attleboro.
Christian Brambilia said Wednesday he hopes to open late next month on Park Street and, like his restaurant in Cumberland, the new place will be called Bandidos.
The restaurant will be next to Park Street Ale House in the same storefront once occupied by Sangria restaurant, which recently closed.
A request to transfer the liquor permit from Sangria to Bandidos is pending before the city licensing board.
Brambilia said he believes Attleboro will be a great location for the 80-seat family restaurant.
It will be a short distance from another Mexican eating place, El Azteca on Pleasant Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.