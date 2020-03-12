FOXBORO -- There will be no championship game for the Foxboro High School girls basketball team.
But it doesn't mean they won't be champions.
Following the lead of the NCAA and multiple professional sports leagues, and citing the corona virus outbreak, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association board of directors voted Thursday afternoon to cancel the final games of its basketball and ice hockey tournaments set for Saturday and Sunday.
Foxboro was scheduled to play Taconic High of Pittsfield for the state Division 2 championship.
"We understand this is disappointing news, however, this decision was made in the best interests of all our student athletes, schools and communities. Schools who would have been participating in the State Finals will be considered Co-Champions," the MIAA statement said.
