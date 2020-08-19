The high school football season has been spiked for the fall, and those traditional Thanksgiving Day football games are looking like they could be played closer to Easter.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Board of Directors announced Wednesday it has approved a recommendation from its COVID-19 Task Force and the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to only allow what are deemed to be low- and moderate-risk sports this fall season.
Golf, cross country, field hockey, soccer, gymnastics and volleyball have been okayed to begin practices Sept. 18.
There is hope, however, football and other “higher-risk” sports can be played later in the school year in a fourth “floating season.”
Those sports may not begin play until late February, though, with the season running into April.
Sports will be played based on coronavirus risks and subject to state guidelines. Also, state championships have been ruled out.
“The recommendations before us may not meet everyone’s expectations, but they provide a real opportunity for our students to take part in high school athletics for the first time in months,” MIAA president Jeff Granatino said.
The state DESE on Tuesday acknowledged the important role sports play in education.
“Organized physical activity should be encouraged, within clear health and safety parameters,” DESE said. “Most sports can be played in ways that minimize those risks. In many cases, that will mean that interscholastic competitions may not look the same and may need to be played under fairly stringent restrictions with modified rules.”
Area athletic directors were withholding comment.
“We’re not ready to talk about it yet,” North Attleboro Athletic Director Kurt Kummer said Wednesday night. “We have to talk about it with the league and district and will put out a statement (Thursday) with the Hockomock League. We have to talk about all the moving parts after we digest the information with principals and superintendents.”
Work still remains for the MIAA’s COVID-19 Task Force, including a review of sport-specific guidance and modifications submitted by MIAA Sport Committee representatives and the Sports Medicine Committee.
The task force also plans to continue communicating with league and state officials to prepare winter season recommendations for MIAA’s October board meeting.
“On behalf of the MIAA Board of Directors, the Association can be proud of the outstanding contributions of its COVID-19 Task Force,” MIAA Executive Director Bill Gaine said.
Previously, MIAA agreed with the task force to not begin any athletics until school begins in mid-September.
