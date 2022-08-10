PLAINVILLE -- Michelle Carter, convicted in a landmark manslaughter case for badgering a boyfriend into taking his own life, has completed her probation, court officials said Wednesday.
Carter was convicted in 2017 for the death of Conrad Roy III, 18, of Mattapoisett, and was sentenced to 15 months of a 2 ½-year jail term with the balance suspended for five years with probation.
She served 11 months of the jail term before being released from jail for good behavior in January 2020.
She was ordered to obtain mental health counseling while on probation. Carter has since met all her obligations and her probation was terminated Aug. 1 without any record of violations, Susan Correia, an assistant juvenile court clerk magistrate said.
Carter, now 26, is free to go about her life but is a convicted felon in a notorious and tragic case involving two young troubled teenagers that has spawned television documentaries and movies.
They include the recent “The Girl From Plainville” series on Hulu and the 2019 HBO documentary, “I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth Vs. Michelle Carter.”
While 17 and a senior at King Philip Regional High School, Carter engaged in a series of mean-spirited texts and phone calls to convince Roy to kill himself.
Roy, a tugboat captain for his family’s business, was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in a Fairhaven parking lot in a pickup truck.
The judge in the jury-waived trial found evidence that Carter convinced Roy to get back in the vehicle during a phone call and did not call for help.
The two shared an intimate texting relationship but only met each other about two times. Both also suffered from mental health issues and Conroy had previously attempted suicide.
In earlier text exchanges between the pair, Carter also attempted to convince Conroy to get professional help but he spurned the suggestions, according to trial testimony.
But other texts revealed that Carter supported Roy’s plans to kill himself and told him his family would get over their grief after his death.
