Michelle Carter Hearing Decade Story
Buy Now

Michelle Carter of Plainville, right, appears in Taunton District Court on Feb. 11, 2019.

 MARK STOCKWELL/SUN CHRONICLE FILE PHOTO

PLAINVILLE -- Michelle Carter, convicted in a landmark manslaughter case for badgering a boyfriend into taking his own life, has completed her probation, court officials said Wednesday.

Carter was convicted in 2017 for the death of Conrad Roy III, 18, of Mattapoisett, and was sentenced to 15 months of a 2 ½-year jail term with the balance suspended for five years with probation.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.