DARTMOUTH — Michelle Carter walked out of jail Thursday morning and was driven away in a black SUV after serving almost a year for involuntary manslaughter.
Carter, 23, was accompanied by three guards, one carrying two large plastic bags, as she walked from the Women’s Center to the waiting car.
The vehicle, with tinted windows, left the jail property with a sheriff’s escort. Her parents and lawyer were in the vehicle, according to a jail spokesperson.
The event occurred in front of a mass of television cameras and news helicopters.
Carter was let out early because she earned “good time” by participating in programs and avoiding any trouble in jail, according to Jonathan Darling, a spokesman for Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson.
Jail officials considered Carter, who was 17 and a senior at King Philip Regional High School when she was indicted in 2015, a model prisoner.
Conrad Roy III, 18, of Mattapoisett, killed himself by breathing in toxic fumes from a gas-powered water pump he placed in his pickup truck in a Fairhaven parking lot. Carter communicated with him from her home in Plainville.
She was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in June 2017 by Taunton Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz after a jury-waived trial. The ruling was criticized by free speech advocates and others, but was unanimously upheld by the state Supreme Judicial Court in February 2019.
Fifteen months was the committed portion of Carter’s 2 1/2-year sentence. She will be on probation for the balance. This month, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected her petition to review her conviction.
Carter’s case has captured national attention and sparked legislative proposals in Massachusetts to criminalize suicide coercion.
