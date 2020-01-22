PLAINVILLE — Michelle Carter will be getting out of jail Thursday after serving 11 months of her 15-month jail sentence for encouraging her boyfriend to commit suicide in a series of texts and phone calls in July 2014.
Carter, 23, earned enough "good time" off her sentence for involuntary manslaughter by participating in programs and avoiding any trouble while in jail, according to Jonathan Darling, a spokesman for Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson.
Jail officials considered Carter, who was 17 and a senior at King Phillip Regional High School when she was indicted in 2015, a model prisoner.
Conrad Roy III, 18, of Mattapoisett, killed himself by breathing in toxic fumes from a gas-powered water pump he placed in his pickup truck in a Fairhaven parking lot. Carter communicated with him from her home in Plainville.
She was convicted in June 2017 by Taunton Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz after a jury-waived trial. The ruling was criticized by free speech advocates and others, but was unanimously upheld by the state Supreme Judicial Court in February 2019.
The 15-month sentence was the committed portion of a 2 1/2-year jail sentence. She will be on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected her petition to review her conviction.
Carter’s case has captured national attention and sparked legislative proposals in Massachusetts to criminalize suicide coercion.
