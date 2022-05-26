A Bristol County prosecutor who became a district court judge after handling the landmark manslaughter conviction of Michelle Carter has been elevated to a superior court judge.
Judge Katie Cook Rayburn, who has been on the district court bench since 2017, was approved by the Governor’s Council Wednesday by a 7-0 vote. One councilor was not present, according to a spokeswoman.
Rayburn was the deputy chief prosecutor of the homicide unit for the Bristol County district attorney’s office when she and another assistant district attorney tried Carter of Plainville.
Carter served 11 months of a 15-month jail sentence for pressuring a boyfriend, Conrad Roy III of Mattapoisett, to commit suicide in a series of texts and phone calls. She was released from jail two years ago for good behavior.
Before becoming a district court judge, Rayburn had a legal career that began in 1999 after graduating from Suffolk University Law School and has served as both a prosecutor and a defense attorney.