One of the prosecutors who helped convict Michelle Carter in a landmark manslaughter case has been nominated to be a superior court judge, five years after being elevated to a district court judgeship.
Judge Katie Cook Rayburn, who has been on the bench since 2017, was nominated Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker to serve in superior court.
The nomination must be approved by the Governor’s Council, which voted unanimously to send Rayburn to the district court five years ago.
If her nomination is approved, Rayburn will hear more legally complex civil and criminal cases. Superior court is where murder and other serious criminal trials are heard and where certain criminal defendants can be sentenced to life in prison.
In a statement about the nomination, Baker praised Rayburn and two other judicial nominees for their experience.
Before she became a district court judge, Rayburn had a legal career that began in 1999 after graduating from Suffolk University Law School and has served as both a prosecutor and a defense attorney.
When she prosecuted Carter, Rayburn was the deputy chief prosecutor of the homicide unit for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III and won all but one of 14 murder cases she handled.
Carter, of Plainville, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for pressuring Conrad Roy III of Mattapoisett to commit suicide in a series of texts and phone calls.
The landmark case went on appeal twice to the state Supreme Judicial Court. Carter served 11 months of a 15-month jail sentence before being released for good behavior two years ago.
As a district court judge, Rayburn participated in the State Mock-Trial Program, where she was a mentor and judge and has given presentations at several law conferences.