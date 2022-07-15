There may be U.S. military aircraft flying over parts of the Attleboro area as part of a training operation.
The 360th Civil Affairs Brigade is scheduled to conduct Operation Viking at Joint Base Cape Cod through the end of the month, according to the National Guard.
Operation Viking is a high-intensity exercise including range training, mission-essential civil affairs training and “very ambitious airborne operations,” according to the announcement.
These airborne operations will increase air traffic and noise associated with flight operations near Joint Base Cape Cod. Neighboring communities may observe C-5 Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster aircraft as well as parachutists.
Some of the larger planes participating could possibly fly at higher altitude over some towns in The Sun Chronicle readership area, a National Guard spokesman said in an email.
“These aircraft are meant to fly long distances and similar to commercial aircraft would need longer reaction times to make maneuvers and altitude adjustments. Each flight plan will be filed with the FAA and local airports to deconflict training with other traffic,” spokesman Don Veitch said.
Apart from Operation Viking, Veitch said it is common for military helicopters to fly over much of Massachusetts.
“Our pilots are required to complete flight hours each month to maintain their flight rating and proficiency. Flight areas are rotated regularly to minimize impact as much as possible,” he said.
In its second year, Operation Viking continues the mission to level up the way service members train in a realistic environment in a short time frame and within the United States.
