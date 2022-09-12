NAFD New Firetruck
Buy Now

FOR SATURDAY CITY AND TOWN The North Attleboro Fire Dept. took delivery Thursday of a brand new E-One engine truck. The new firetruck, Engine 5, will replace the aging Engine 1. The $665,000 apparatus is completely outfitted with new tools and hoses. The truck can pump up to 1,500 gallons of water per minute. The firetruck will be put into service in August after fire dept. members under go training.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The driver of a milling machine struck a utility pole on Pine Tree Drive Monday afternoon, snapping it in half and knocking out power to the neighborhood.

The accident occurred about 1:20 p.m. and sent power lines and a transformer crashing down onto the roadway. Oil spilled from the transformer but did not flow into any storm drains, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.