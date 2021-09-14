FOXBORO -- A federal judge is being asked to sentence a Milton woman to four years in prison and order her to pay $528,000 in unpaid taxes for operating a multi-million dollar black market marijuana delivery service that once had a stash house in Foxboro.
Deana Martin, 53, has also agreed to forfeit her home, estimated to be worth $2.4 million, according to records filed Monday in federal court in Worcester.
After completing her sentence, she will be on probation for three years, according to the sentencing memorandum filed by her lawyer, R. Bradford Bailey of Boston.
The prosecution has agreed to the sentencing recommendation, Bailey wrote.
Judge Timothy Hillman is scheduled to sentence Martin, who has no prior criminal record, on Thursday, and is not bound by the agreement.
Martin faces up to 20 years on drug charges and five years for tax evasion.
She pleaded guilty in May to one count each of tax evasion, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and three counts of money laundering.
Martin operated Northern Herb, an illegal marijuana delivery service, from 2015 to 2018, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Northern Herb used stash houses in Canton, Milton, Foxboro and Hyde Park to store and distribute marijuana, and employed at least 25 workers, prosecutors said.
Authorities referred to the “Foxboro warehouse” in court records but did not disclose the location. It was used until operations moved to Hyde Park.
Last week, a co-defendant, Tatiana Fridkes, 35, of Boston, was sentenced by Hillman to two years in prison with time served. She will be on probation for two years and forfeited $82,000.
Fridkes, who had no prior criminal record, was an office manager and coordinated operations with Martin and ran the business when Martin was away, according to the U.S attorney’s office.
Martin owned and managed Northern Herb, which operated a website offering marijuana products including raw marijuana, pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes and marijuana edibles, authorities said.
Between May 2016 and July 2018, authorities say Northern Herb’s revenue exceeded $14 million and it paid no taxes on sales, profits, payroll or other taxes for its employees.
Much of the cash collected by Northern Herb from customers, according to authorities, was used to pay suppliers and workers.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Justice Department’s Tax Division, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, the IRS and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
