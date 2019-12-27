Minimum wage workers will get slightly fatter in the wallet next week when the wage is increased by 75 cents to $12.75 an hour.
The $30-a-week raise for full-time minimum wage workers is the result of a bill passed in 2018 that is gradually hiking the wage to $15 an hour.
It was part of a “grand bargain” worked out by economic justice advocates, business groups and state officials in an attempt to settle several issues without resorting to ballot referendums the advocates had proposed.
The deal called for the state minimum wage to gradually increase from 2019 to 2023.
The Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center calculates that 420,000 state workers will get raises from the increase.
About 60 percent of them are women and 40 percent are people of color, according to the center. Ninety percent of minimum wage workers are adults.
“This planned increase in the minimum wage will make it easier for our lowest paid workers to make ends meet,” the organization’s President Marie-Frances Rivera said.
Despite the increase, a minimum wage worker putting in 40 hours a week will still only make $26,500 a year, not enough to make ends meet, according to some calculations.
The National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates a worker in Massachusetts needs to make $28.64 an hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment.
Massachusetts is hardly alone in raising its minimum wage. Twenty-one states and several cities are also making the change, with Washington state being the highest at $13.50 and California second at $13.
The federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 for more than a decade.
While the hike helps workers, Jack Lank, president of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce, said many area businesses are concerned about the additional cost.
He said many of them have hired fewer workers to control costs and that has resulted in longer waits from customers at restaurants and retail stores.
“It effects every consumer out there,” he said.
He also said workers making more than minimum wage will be expecting a pay hike too when they see their co-workers making more.
Restaurants have different rules for people who make tips.
The minimum wage for tipped employees is $4.35 an hour and is also going up in stages until it reaches $6.75 in 2023.
But Lank said there is a new rule that if tipped employees have a slow day, their salary for that day goes up to the regular $12.75 per hour.
