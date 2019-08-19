MANSFIELD — A mishap in the parking lot following the Dierks Bentley show at the Xfinity Center resulted in a drunken driving charge against a concertgoer.
Philip P. Palumbo, 38, of Paxton, pleaded innocent to a second-offense drunken driving charge Monday in Attleboro District Court.
He was arrested about 11:45 p.m. Friday after police were called to a minor accident in the parking lot after the concert.
There were no injuries and only minor damage, according to police.
Palumbo is free on his own recognizance and due back in court next month for a pretrial conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.