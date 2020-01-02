ATTLEBORO -- Two people suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash Thursday morning that sent one of the vehicles into a house on Newport Avenue (Route 123).
One person was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital and one was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with minor injuries, fire officials said.
A house at 494 Newport Ave. sustained minor damage to the brick foundation but the building inspector determined there was no structural damage, according to the fire department.
The house, near the intersection of May Street, was vacant at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.