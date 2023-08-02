EASTON — A missing Attleboro woman was found Tuesday night in Borderland State Park.
Donna Wall, 76, was found after a search of the park, Easton police said.
Authorities launched the search after Wall was reported missing to the Attleboro Police Department and her vehicle was discovered in the parking lot of the park. Wall was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday leaving her home.
She is the second missing woman to be found in the park in recent months.
Emma Tetewsky was reported missing from her home in Stoughton June 25 and was found a few days later stuck in mud inside the park.
