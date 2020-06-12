ATTLEBORO -- A woman who was reported missing by her family Thursday has been found safe, police said in a tweet Friday.
Police had asked for the public's help in finding Cassandra Barber, 23, after her family reported she was last seen on Sunday. Police thanked all who shared information about the case. No other details were released.
