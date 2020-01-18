SEEKONK -- The body of a man reported missing on Friday was found Saturday afternoon following a search of the woods near Gammino Pond in the area of the town library, police said.
The man's body was found around 3 p.m., Seekonk police stated in a social media post Saturday.
Seekonk police activated the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Search and Rescue Unit to search for the man, which included assistance from the state police Air Wing and Environmental police around 12:30 p.m.
The incident is under investigation by the Seekonk police and state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
No foul play is suspected at this time, according to the statement.
