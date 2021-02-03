NORTH ATTLEBORO — A 48-year-old woman reported missing from a home where she lives with a caregiver has been found.
Police on Wednesday confirmed the woman, Laura Gardner, was found safe in West Bridgewater.
On Wednesday morning, police announced they were looking for Gardner, who they say has a history of mental illness.
Police said the caregiver thought Gardner may have taken a cab. She had last been seen about 1 a.m.
