PLAINVILLE
Lily, a 7-year-old beagle who went missing a week ago, has been found safe and apparently sound and is now home with her family.
Water department employee Jeff La Rochelle found Lily on West Bacon Street, about a half-mile from her home, while he was out salting slick roads about 4 a.m. Tuesday.
La Rochelle brought the wet and scared dog home to her owners, Kelly and Jerry Farren of School Street.
“Lily ran in front of (La Rochelle’s) truck at the Plainville Cemetery,” Kelly Farren said.
La Rochelle got out of the truck as Lily ran around it before getting under the vehicle. He got down on the ground with the frightened dog before getting hold of her, Farren said.
She said she and La Rochelle are lifelong Plainville residents, know each other and live in the same neighborhood. She said he knew right away the dog was Lily.
“Everything happens for a reason, I believe,” Farren said.
Lily escaped from her harness last Wednesday when she suffered some type of health issue while out for a walk, her owner said. Since then, she has survived frigid temperatures, a two-day snowstorm and rain.
“We’re very blessed and lucky,” Farren said of Lily’s return.
Farren said she and her husband Jerry, daughter Hannah, 25, and son Matthew, 29, were just about to go out looking for Lily again when La Rochelle came to the house. Daughter Emma, 26, rushed home for the reunion.
While Lily was missing, the family would search for her around dusk and dawn because experts told them that dogs who go missing are more active then.
“No one in this house has slept in days,” Farren said of the ordeal.
She thanked all those who posted signs and helped search for Lily or called offering support. A “Finding Lily” Facebook page had almost 700 members and even the police department was on the lookout.
“I’m proud to be from this community. People from all walks of life have helped us. There was so much love. It shows you how good people are,” she said, struggling to hold her emotions.
She also thanked Missing Dogs Massachusetts, the Attleboro Animal Shelter and a dog tracker name Debby.
Farren said Lily appeared to be OK but planned to taker her to the vet to be checked out.
The dog shares her home with a beagle brother, Roscoe.
“They are children to us. So much more than just pets,” Farren said.
