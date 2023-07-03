EASTON — A Stoughton woman who had been missing several days was rescued from the mud in Borderland State Park on Monday, police said.
Emma Tetewsky, 31, was reported missing on Monday, June 26, and had last been seen by family the day before.
She was found “conscious and alert” by a pair of hikers at Borderland and had been trapped in mud for several days, Stoughton police said.
“Emma was found by hikers passing by,” police wrote on social media. “The hikers were unable to reach her on foot without assistance. They notified Easton Police and directed them to her location.”
Easton police officers, using ATVs, were able to free her and take her to a nearby hospital for observation.
Two Boston TV news stations quoted police as saying Tetewsky has a history of mental health issues and did not have a cellphone with her.
“There were so many agencies involved in the search for Emma over the last week. We thank everyone involved,” Stoughton police said. “The public never gave up hope that she would be located safely. She could not have been located without the public’s help.”