WRENTHAM — Steve Perry, a 73-year-old resident missing since Saturday, has been found dead in his submerged car in Hamilton, police said Wednesday.
“Sad to report, Mr. Perry has been located and is deceased,” Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said on a Facebook posting.
A preliminary police investigation indicates Perry was driving in the Hamilton area when he entered a darkened roadway that led to a boat ramp at Chebacco Lake.
“Apparently disoriented, Mr. Perry accidentally drove into the water, submerging his vehicle, resulting in his death,” McGrath said.
Hamilton police and firefighters along with the Beverly Fire Department dive team located Perry in his car from cellphone location information provided by Wrentham Police, Hamilton Police said.
Hamilton is in the east-central part of Essex County in eastern Massachusetts, and northeast of Boston.
The incident is under investigation, including by the Essex District Attorney’s office.
“We extended our sympathies to his family and friends,” McGrath said.
Wrentham Police had been trying to determine Perry’s whereabouts after he went to visit a local restaurant Saturday but failed to return home. He was last seen driving a dark blue 2007 Cadillac DTS.
When police reached him on his cellphone, he said he was lost on Interstate 495. Throughout the evening, police spoke with him several more times, McGrath said, and at different times told police he was in Providence, then somewhere south of Hartford, Conn., Revere Beach and finally near Manchester-by-the-Sea.
During each conversation, Perry was continuing to drive so police were unsure of his location, the police chief said. Then late Saturday night, his cellphone went dead, and he had not been seen or heard from after that, McGrath said.
Police had alerted the public to a description of Perry and his car.
Perry was a retired truck driver and he had no diagnosed cognitive issues such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, McGrath said.