ATTLEBORO — Drum roll please…
There is a “Top Dog” in the city, and it’s Mopsy.
The pooch was chosen from among more than 30 entries vying for the title of Attleboro’s first “Top Dog.”
The contest, run by the city clerk’s office, was judged on the “cuteness” of the dogs.
Just about everybody in city hall voted on the nominees, City Clerk Kate Jackson said.
Mopsy, who is half Chihuahua and half Pomeranian, is 8 in dog years and 56 in human years. She received 16, or 44%, of the 36 votes cast and as a result she will be issued dog tag #1, which is small, blue and round.
Mopsy was wearing a yellow dress, which apparently tipped the scales in her favor. Well, she wasn’t actually wearing it. Her head was superimposed on a yellow dress that made it seem like she was wearing it, and it came out oh so cute.
Her owners are Gene Draine and his wife Maryanne, the former city election office administrator.
Finishing second with 12 votes, or 33%, was Katie, a chocolate Lab who is 6 in dog years and 42 in human years.
Katie wasn’t wearing anything in her photo and relied on her natural charm to win over the voters.
Her owner is Bob Galligan.
Katie will get dog tag #2.
And in third place was a dog named Red, who is actually red, or reddish.
Red, whose owner was unavailable for comment, got 8 votes, or 22%.
Her owner is Allyson Leblanc and she will get dog tag #3.
The winners still have to pay for the tags — $5 for a dog that’s spayed or neutered and $20 for those that are not.
Jackson said the contest went so well that it will be held again next year, so all dog owners should be ready with cameras at hand for when their sweet furry pets are at their cutest.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
