Rehoboth fire truck

REHOBOTH — The fire department is warning residents about the danger of mixing chemicals following two incidents last weekend.

In one, a resident was overcome by fumes and taken to the hospital for treatment after mixing Simple Green, a powerful cleaner and degreaser, and bleach, the department said.

In the second, a resident accidentally combined towels covered in acetone and bleach, resulting in a chemical reaction and fire. Luckily, according to fire officials, the resident got the burning towels outside and was able to put them out. There was only minor damage to a deck.

Fire officials warn that these chemicals alone, even used for their intended purposes, can be dangerous. Mixing them can cause unexpected and unpredictable results, they said.

