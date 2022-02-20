Starting two years ago as a collaborative art-making activity, “The Beloved Community Triptych” was finally unveiled Saturday at the Attleboro Arts Museum.
The triptych is a series of three large-scale canvases compiled by mixed-media artist and art-educator Sandy Coleman with the intentions of demonstrating the interconnectedness of humanity.
“In 2019, the committee commissioned the art-making project to underscore and illustrate the principles of unity and brotherhood inherent in its program theme: Breaking through Bias: Accepting Our Differences,” said Chairperson Ethel Garvin during her remarks at the event. “We know that art is an effective tool for introspection and social change and that to dismantle personal bias starts with introspection.”
The triptych’s origins stem to 2019 when the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee of Greater Attleboro commissioned “The Community Circle Project,” an activity facilitated by Coleman at the committee’s 2020 interfaith service, according to the triptych event pamphlet. During the activity, attendees were asked to reflect on the prompt “Dr. King had a dream. What is your dream for your community?” and then respond on a plain white circle. After the interfaith service, Garvin said the attendees, three of whom offered remarks about their experiences on Saturday, then gathered to paint the circles, several of which reside on the triptych’s three canvases.
Umer Akbar of the Islamic Center of Greater Attleboro, Lisa Piscatelli, executive director of the Attleboro Interfaith Collaborative, and Rachel Garvin, chairperson emeritus of the MLK Committee, offered remarks during the presentation. Mim Fawcett, the museum’s executive director and chief curator, welcomed the gathering.
“I’m so inspired by the heartfelt contributions made by community members — children as well as adults — who shared their dreams in the spirit of Dr. King’s hopes for the world and added their artistic flair to the circles that make up the composite paintings that I completed,” Coleman said in an email. “So much has happened since we did this project to show us all how connected we are and how much each of us can contribute to making the world a better place by working together to focus on the good we want for ourselves, our families, our communities and beyond. My hope is that these paintings will serve as a reminder.”
Garvin said, “The finished artwork reflects and illustrates how our differences are no cause for fear or division, but when combined create a beautiful tapestry and express how we can work collaboratively to create a vision for our community, solve our community’s problems or societal ills, and move closer to what Dr. King called the Beloved Community.”
The triptych, which was made possible by a grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, will be on view at the Attleboro Arts Museum until Feb. 26, after which the canvases will find their permanent homes in locations throughout the city.