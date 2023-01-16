ATTLEBORO — Attorney Tanisha Sullivan, president of the Boston Chapter of the NAACP, said Monday her organization is “inundated with (reports of) active efforts to suppress the vote” — 57 years after the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
The statement came in her keynote address at the city’s celebration of the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at Second Congregational Church.
Speaking on the theme of “Unblock the Voter: Lifting the Barriers to Access,” Sullivan said the Voting Rights Act of 1965 is not something that can be taken for granted.
People of all colors and ethnicities need to be on guard, she told a gathering of at least 100 people.
Sullivan said one the most pressing issues during the time King was working for racial and social justice in the 1960s was the cause of enfranchisement, or giving all — and especially Blacks — the ability to vote.
“Words were not enough,” Sullivan said. “(King) understood the need to press for the actual ability to vote for the community to be free.”
King was a civil rights leader in America who promoted peaceful protest and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.
He was shot and killed on April 4, 1968, on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn., a city where he went to support a sanitation workers strike. He was 39.
James Earl Ray was convicted of the murder and died in prison 30 years later.
Attleboro’s MLK Day celebration is sponsored by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee of Greater Attleboro.
It was the city’s 36th annual celebration of his life and legacy.
This year would have been King’s 94th birthday.
Sullivan said voting is the key to freedom.
“I believe it is critically important as we continue to move through the civil rights movement that we are protecting voting rights,” she said. “Voting is about self-determination. It’s about liberation.”
She called for people to take an active role in Attleboro to protect voting rights.
“There are things you can do right here in your own backyard,” Sullivan said. “This is a freedom mission and we all have to play a part.”
MLK Day is a day to recharge the effort to ensure all have the sacred right to vote, she said.
“On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day I want to charge you to do more,” Sullivan said. “The fight to advance voting rights is a liberation fight. It is a freedom fight.”
Many speakers
The city’s celebration of the life and legacy of King started at City Hall, where there was an audience of at least 60, with five speakers and a poetry reading.
The focus of the day was voter suppression and Acting Mayor Jay DiLisio quoted a line from a speech by President Lyndon B. Johnson in support of the Voting Rights Act.
“It is wrong, deadly wrong, to deny any of your fellow Americans the right to vote in this country,” Johnson said. “There is no issue of states rights or national rights. There is only the struggle for human rights.”
State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, said, “We have to continue to keep Dr. King’s dream alive for equality and fairness for all.”
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said there continues to be issues around housing, education and transportation.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, said King’s effort was one to get people to love one another.
“The fight wasn’t for pomp or power,” he said. “It was for love.”
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, a Democrat from Newton who represents the Attleboro area in Congress, said he has seen an emerging threat to the voting franchise.
“The right to vote is a fundamental right of citizenship,” he said.
Other participants in the ceremonies were poets Tarah Agathe Valin at the church and Crystal Y. Brown-Battle at City Hall.
Nzinga’s Daughters and pianist Daniel Hill performed as well.
