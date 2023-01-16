ATTLEBORO — Attorney Tanisha Sullivan, president of the Boston Chapter of the NAACP, said Monday her organization is “inundated with (reports of) active efforts to suppress the vote” — 57 years after the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The statement came in her keynote address at the city’s celebration of the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at Second Congregational Church.

