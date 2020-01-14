The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee of Greater Attleboro is planning two events Monday to commemorate the slain civil rights leader's birthday.
The 33rd annual celebration at Attleboro City Hall, 77 Park St., will begin at 1 p.m., and an interfaith service is set for 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 1 Power St.' off Route 123 in Norton. Both are open to the public.
The theme for this year's ceremonies is “Breaking Through Bias: Accepting Our Differences.”
King was assassinated in Memphis, Tenn. on April 4, 1968.
The city hall commemoration will feature speakers from local and state governments and the Bishop Feehan High School Jazz Choir under the direction of Sara Seals.
The church service will feature author, educator, historian and illustrator Joel Christian Gill as the keynote speaker; hip-hop violinist Big Lux of Westerly, R.I.; soloist Lisa Stevenson of Pawtucket, and the Community Circle Project, a collaborative art-making session created by artist Sandy Coleman of Attleboro.
Gill is a nationally recognized speaker who’s been featured on Huffington Post Live, NBC, NPR, TEDx, WGBH, WCVB Channel 5 and in The New York Times and The Boston Globe.
He's also chair of foundations at the New Hampshire Institute of Art, where he teaches, draws comics and researches black history.
Gill will address the committee’s theme of identifying and addressing personal and interpersonal bias.
“It is hoped that with awareness and understanding about the perspectives that divide us, new conversations can be had among community members — conversations that can help people take a step toward change,” committee chairperson Ethel Garvin said.
The program is supported in part by a grant from the Attleboro Cultural Council and funds from North Easton Savings Bank.
A goodwill offering will be taken up during the service, half of which will be donated to a charity in Attleboro.
The remainder will fund the committee’s W. Duane Lockard Scholarship and general operating fund.
Members of the committee include Sonia Aguiar, Ethel Garvin, Rev. Jewel Hardmon, Melissa Martin, Jermaine T. Patterson and Mary Whelan all of Attleboro.
