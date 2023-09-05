Mobil Sa robbery 9-5-23

Attleboro police released this still from a security video showing a masked robber pointing a gun at a clerk at the Mobil Gas station on Newport Avenue at about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

 ATTLEBORO POLICE

ATTLEBORO — The Mobil Gas station on Newport Avenue in South Attleboro was robbed Tuesday morning by a masked man dressed entirely in black who held up the clerk at gunpoint.

The robber escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a silver Hyundai sedan reported stolen earlier out of Providence, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.

