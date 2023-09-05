ATTLEBORO — The Mobil Gas station on Newport Avenue in South Attleboro was robbed Tuesday morning by a masked man dressed entirely in black who held up the clerk at gunpoint.
The robber escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a silver Hyundai sedan reported stolen earlier out of Providence, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The robbery was reported just before 11 a.m. when the clerk hit a panic alarm and also called 911.
The robber was last seen driving west on Collins Street, which runs behind the station near the Rhode Island border, Heagney said.
Police believe the robber was traveling to Rhode Island.
The robber was described as a black male wearing a black mask a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He threatened the clerk with a black semi-automatic handgun, Heagney said.
The clerk was not physically harmed.
Police broadcast information about the robbery and vehicle to police in surrounding towns.
The stolen vehicle has not yet been recovered, Heagney said.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Detective Joseph Daday at 774-203-1915.
