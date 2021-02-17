A moderate snowstorm is forecast for Thursday and Friday.
Snow is expected to start by noon Thursday and last until as late as Friday night.
The slow-moving storm is projected to drop 3 to 6 inches and possibly more in The Sun Chronicle area.
Snow should pick up in the afternoon but rates won’t be that heavy and will come in waves, meteorologists say.
It will be enough to impact commutes Thursday night and Friday, though.
Wednesday was dry and sunny as temperatures reached the mid-30s after falling into the 20s during the early morning hours when a cold front swept in.
That was a sharp contrast to Tuesday, when the thermometer hovered around 50 degrees at times.
The warmth melting a lot of the snow that remained following Monday’s rain and sleet.
